Kishen Pattanayak, The Last Flicker Of A Great Tradition

Kishen ji’s mission was to alert humankind of the dangers that faced it and to create a pool of ideas and energies to take on this challenge. He did so by focusing on the here and now, on contemporary India, and through the most creative and powerful activity of our times — politics. He did not propound a new “ism”. The provisional name that he came up with was just “deshiya chintan” — not nativism but a vision rooted in desh and kaal. For this purpose, he drew upon and also bridged two powerful streams of thought that ran parallel to each other in the 20th century. He was himself located in one of these: The egalitarian tradition that included all shades of the Left, the Phule-Ambedkar tradition and feminism. Within this stream, he came from the socialist sub-stream associated with Acharya Narendra Dev, Jayprakash Narayan, and Rammanohar Lohia that helped him recognise the multiple axes of oppression — class, caste, gender and race.