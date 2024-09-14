Future of Children's Books in India: More Work Ahead for Cultural Impact

Malu Bhalu by Kamla Bhasin remained the favourite bedtime story for both of our kids. They discovered Tulika Books through Ikki Dokki, a lovely folk tale from Maharashtra and audiobooks of Karadi Tales through the valour of “Raja Kapi”, the monkey king. Katha Books brought for them tales from other Indian languages. But we had to hunt for these new publications. Such exceptions aside, the general quality of storytelling, illustrations and production of children’s books in India did not stand up to the competition from Europe and America.

This was a pity in a country with a rich oral and written heritage of mythologies and storytelling. We found to our shame that none of our books were a patch on The Gruffalo or other books by Julia Donaldson. We finally lost this cultural battle to Harry Potter. Feluda’s adventures at the Golden Fortress were overtaken by the witchcraft at Hogwarts. If the quality of children’s literature is a measure of the quality of life of a nation, we were not doing very well.