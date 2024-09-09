One Month of Interim Govt in Dhaka; PM Modi May Meet Prof Yunus In New York

Meanwhile, hundreds of police complaints were lodged against Hasina and the interim government is looking for her return to face trial in the country. It’s assumed that Prof Yunus will soon ask for her extradition from New Delhi and till then he expected Hasina to keep quiet as long as she is taking shelter in a different country. Initially Hasina and her son from the USA made a number of contradictory statements over her departure and probable return to Bangladesh. Various Indian media outlets used their versions in headlines and even tried to project that in absence of Hasina, the Hindus and other religious minorities were facing Islamists backlash, as if there was no event of Hindu harassment in Bangladesh during Hasina’s regime. Prof Yunus, during a recent media interview, even urged New Delhi to avoid judging everyone except Hasina as anti-Indians.