How The Ball Turned On The Haryana Field

The only way of making sense of this outcome is to see it as a result of a series of strategic moves by the BJP that neutralised the huge initial advantage enjoyed by Congress. These moves included replacement of Manohar Lal Khattar by Nayab Singh Saini and a series of announcements meant to address the weak points of the BJP. This strategy involved a bold decision to deny tickets to many sitting MLAs and big leaders. Quietly, the BJP pressed the 35-1 (pitting 35 communities of the state against Jats) polarisation strategy. This was similar to the “Yadav raj” strategy used by the BJP successfully against the SP in the UP assembly elections of 2022. In Haryana the BJP invoked the fear of raj by one community, one district, one family. This was not a new strategy, the BJP used it in 2019 too. Although ground reports do not suggest greater polarisation this time, this is the most plausible explanation for the BJP’s unexpected success. This was supplemented by a quiet campaign among the non-Jatav SCs on the issue of the sub-quota.