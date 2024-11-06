Journalists Continue To Be Killed Globally With Impunity

“Since the outbreak of the war in Gaza on 7 October 2023, more than 150 journalists have been killed in Palestine and Lebanon as a result of Israeli reprisals for attacks by Hamas and Hezbollah. Palestinian media facilities and equipment were systematically destroyed. No one responsible at any level, military or civilian, has been prosecuted”, said Lempen, adding that the matter has been referred to the International Criminal Court (ICC), in particular following the murder of a Reuter employee in southern Lebanon, but Israel does not recognize the ICC's jurisdiction.

Last May, ICC prosecutor Karim Khan requested international arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as for several Hamas leaders, for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip and Israel since the start of hostilities unleashed by the Palestinian Islamist movement on 7 October. But Israel reacted by claiming in September that the ICC lacked jurisdiction over the case.