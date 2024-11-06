‘One Vote, Seven Guarantees’: How the INDIA Bloc Counters BJP’s Promises in Jharkhand

Domicile Based on 1932 Khatiyan Bill

One of the main points of the Nyay Patra is to implement a domicile policy based upon the 1932 Khatiyan Bill. This entitles 1932 as the cut off year to determine the domicile, meaning whoever is listed in the 1932 Khatiyan (land records) will be considered as locals of Jharkhand and for jobs as well.

The Jharkhand Definition of Local Persons and For Extending Consequential, Social, Cultural, And Other Benefits To Such Local Persons Bill, 2022 is known as the 1932 Khatiyan Bill. It was passed in the Jharkhand assembly despite contestation. Notably, the Bill was first passed in November 2022 and was returned twice by the governor’s office.

Releasing the manifesto, CM Hemant Soren alleged the centre to have sit over the issues, but reiterated that if JMM comes back to power then those will be passed again.