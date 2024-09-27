One Nation One Election is a Desire to Cut Down Clutter of Democratic Politics

Shorn of such verbiage, or a dubious polling exercise, the core argument is that simultaneous elections would improve the quality of governance: Cutting down on the diversion of government machinery, saving in state expenditure and reduction in the time window of policy freeze due to the operation of the Model Code of Conduct. These are valid arguments whose weight needs to be assessed carefully. How disruptive is the diversion of government machinery (typically three disruptions in five years that ONOE would reduce to two, not one) for elections? How does this compare to other disruptions caused by visits by big leaders or large religious congregations, for example? What proportion of the government’s budget is spent on elections? How does it compare with the money spent by candidates and parties? As for the much touted argument about “policy paralysis”, for each state government this amounts to a period of just four months in five years. The idea that the central government is hamstrung by state assembly elections is belied by the big-ticket announcements on health and agriculture (not to mention the cabinet approval of ONOE itself) made by the Modi government in the last fortnight when the MCC is in operation.