Lok Sabha Election 2024: Battle of Narratives

By the sixth phase of polling, it became evident that the NDA would certainly form the government. Despite the fact that both the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal popularity have waned, the battle of narratives was in full swing.

Prashant Kishore, the master strategist of Indian politics who has handled almost all the major parties in India except Congress, has been running a personal agenda to belittle Congress and Rahul Gandhi. For months, he has been setting a narrative that Congress and Rahul Gandhi are not taken seriously by the voters, playing into the hands of the BJP.