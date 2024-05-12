NE Voters Resist Dwindling National Polling Percentage

If the old statistics are analysed, the all India averages of polling in Lok Sabha elections remain lower than 70 5%. In 2009 general elections the country observed less than 60% polling (Congress retained power in New Delhi), whereas the next national elections in 2014 recorded over 66% (BJP came to power) and the 17th Lok Sabha polls in 2019 reported over 67% voting. NDA won over 350 Parliamentary seats in the last national polls and this time the ruling alliance is looking for 400 plus members in the lower house of Parliament. The counting of votes will take place on 4 June and the results are expected the same day

Despite relentless awareness campaigns by the ECI, social organisations, media outlets and political personalities, the voter turnout has not significantly improved in mainland India. The opposition parties, which even fail to attract more voters to the polling booths across the country, try to score electoral advantages with the unimpressive voter response asserting that it was a silent mandate against the NDA. However, the voters of north-eastern States have ridiculed the theory with nearly 13% more polling than the national average. The lion’s share of credit goes to Lok Jagaran Mancha Asom, which successfully launched a campaign for 100% polling with printed leaflets, music videos, short plays etc in the region.