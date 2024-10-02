Mahatma Gandhi - Most Outstanding, Compassionate Leader of Last Century

We must remember that nonviolence, truth, peace, justice and inclusion are all rooted in compassion. In other words, they are the concrete external manifestations of compassion. Compassion forges the deepest connection and ignites feelings for the suffering of others, generates courage, and catalyses action to alleviate that suffering. It also fosters understanding about the suffering and restrains from the hatred, revenge and rage against the oppressor. Such negative feelings dehumanise both the victim and the oppressor.

Let me give some examples of Mahatma Gandhi's compassionate leadership. In 1917, he visited Champaran in an Indian state, Bihar. He saw the ruthless exploitation of indigo farmers by British landlords. He felt it deeply and launched a new kind of movement, Satyagraha. He encouraged villagers to resist through peaceful measures and taught them the importance of hygiene, literacy and self-reliance. Another example of Gandhi's compassionate resistance was the historic 400 km salt march in 1930. He challenged the British monopoly on the production and sale of the salt. That was in defiance of unjust laws.