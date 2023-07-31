Manipur: Reflecting on Indian Nationalism

Their expression varies. Sometimes in the form of making an organisation, sometimes through different flags and sometimes by having a fair share in wealth and power. These identities together join the identity of India. It is through these identities, expressions or one should say all these regional identities, sub-nationalities combine to form an all Indian Nationality. The duty of the Indian nation is to bring all these various regional nationalities under the umbrella of a pan Indian nationality and assure them that we are all one together.