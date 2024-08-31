Mr Himanta Biswa Sarma: The Protector of Assam in Words, But Not in Deeds

Mrinal Talukdar
Listening to the recent speeches by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, one might be led to believe that no greater nationalist loves Assam as much as he does.
By looking at the headlines in today's newspapers, it seems clear that Mr. Himanta Biswa Sarma is positioning himself as a true champion of Assamese identity.
However, a few important questions arise for Mr. Himanta Biswa Sarma:
He has often stated that illegal infiltration from Bangladesh into Assam is a grave threat. Yes, this issue has been a concern, and it was precisely for this reason that the Assam Movement took place, resulting in the sacrifice of 855 martyrs, the signing of the Assam Accord, and the decision to identify and expel illegal immigrants who entered Assam after 1971.
It's been 39 years since the Assam Accord was signed, and out of these 39 years, Mr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has held significant power as both a minister and Chief Minister of Assam for 23 years. During this time, particularly in the 15 years he served as a minister in the Congress government, he was in charge of the Assam Accord department, yet he never raised the issue of illegal immigration.
So, why is it now that this issue has become a priority? Who is preventing him from implementing the Assam Accord and expelling illegal immigrants from Assam? Isn't this his responsibility now? What actions has he taken over the past 23 years to address this critical issue?
Mr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has also stated that Assamese people are becoming a minority in their own state, losing their rights, and facing an existential crisis. This is indeed a serious concern, and it was for this reason that Clause 6 of the Assam Accord promised constitutional protection for Assamese people.
Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Shah, and Mr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, a consultative committee led by Justice Biplab Sharma was formed to address this issue. He had assured the public that constitutional safeguards for the Assamese people would be implemented as soon as the report was submitted.
However, four years have passed since the report was submitted, and yet, it hasn't been sent to Delhi for further action. Why hasn't his government acted on this crucial report? Shouldn't it be his responsibility to ensure the constitutional protection of Assamese people?
Furthermore, the issue of land rights is critical. Valuable lands on both sides of the national highway from Sadiya to Dhubri have increasingly come under the control of non-Assamese entities. To protect the land rights of Assamese people, why hasn't his government implemented the recommendations of the Haricharan Brahma Committee?
Without secure land rights, the future of the Assamese community is in jeopardy. Ensuring that the land remains in the hands of Assamese people should be a priority for his government.
Finally, the division of Assam into Upper and Lower Assam should not be a strategy for political gain. Both regions are integral parts of the state, and the rights and well-being of people in all regions should be safeguarded equally. If Assamese people in Lower Assam are facing challenges, what actions is Mr. Himanta Biswa Sarma taking as the Chief Minister of the entire state?
These are critical issues that require his immediate attention and action. The people of Assam expect their government to address these matters with the seriousness and urgency they deserve.
Time is of the essence, and it is important to remember that public opinion may not always remain in his favor. The true nature of leadership is measured by the actions taken in the best interest of the people, not just by words and speeches.