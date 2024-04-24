Northeast Deserves Appreciation For High Voter Turnout

Voting in five Parliamentary seats of Assam namely Dibrugarh, Kaziranga, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur and Jorhat also went to polls in the 1st phase where over 75 % voter turnout was recorded. The largest State in the region will witness two more phases of polling for Darrang-Udalguri, Nagaon, Diphu, Silchar and Karimganj seats on 26 April and Guwahati, Barpeta, Kokrajhar and Dhubri on 7 May.