Why It’s Time To Stop The Conspiracy Theories About EVMs

One of these theories has to do with the EC’s inordinate delay in declaring final turnout figures for each phase. Many leader, activists and observers (including the present author) had raised questions after the first phase. The EC is yet to offer a serious let alone a satisfactory response. This has led many conscientious activists to assume that this was a case of massive fraud, of nearly 6 per cent of total votes being inserted after the polling was over. On this basis, a report entitled ‘Conduct of Lok Sabha Elections 2024’, released by Vote For Democracy, arrived at a sensational conclusion that there was an artificial “spike” of as many as 4.65 crore votes after the polling was over and that this helped the NDA win additional 79 Lok Sabha seats. This is at best an assumption that cannot be taken seriously till there is some independent corroboration. But if this allegation has gained wide currency, and may damage the legitimacy of the electoral process, the fault lies with the refusal of the EC to come clean.