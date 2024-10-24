Opposition Conundrum in Assam: Questions in the Bypoll

Sandipan Talukdar
With Congress and CPI (ML) declaring their own candidates for Behali LAC bypolls, it is like making the path for BJP’s victory smoother. This would have been difficult had the opposition remained united with one candidate against BJP. It is a reminiscence of the recent electoral fight of the Barpeta parliamentary elections, where CPI (M) and Congress found themselves fighting to secure the second position, that too within just six months. The easy inference that can be drawn is that the opposition is yet to master the art of remaining ‘united’.
Since Jayanta Borah’s candidature was sealed by the AICC, the blame has turned towards Congress, especially on Gaurav Gogoi. Opinions from outside congress have hinted towards a cold feud between Gaurav and APCC president Bhupen Borah. Raijor Dal president and Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, in his press address today has categorically highlighted it.
This became more prominent since Mr. Borah resigned as the president of the ASOM (Assam Sanmilito Moncho), the opposition united in Assam yesterday. Borah, in his resignation letter, mentioned his inability in attaining a united decision over the candidature in Behali. Gaurav was seen yesterday to have campaigned in Behali even before the candidate was announced.
However, there remains ample space of questioning other players in it. A quick recap of the turns of events tells that Bibek Das of CPI(ML) appeared the most probable candidate of united opposition initially, which was supported by Lurinjyoti Gogoi, Akhil Gogoi, Ajit Bhuyan and even Bhupen Borah. However, in the first meeting of ASOM after election dates were declared, on 18th October some chaos arose and a five-membered committee was formed to decide which party will be given the chance this time in the presence of Jitender Singh, the incharge of Assam deputed by the AICC. There, Akhil Gogoi raised apprehension about giving the seat to Bibek Das. His point was that as Das could not have won from Behali even for once, he may not be suitable for it. Das was also the joint opposition candidate in 2021 assembly election. However, the five-membered committee including Akhil recommended Das’s name as the candidate of united opposition.
Four days had passed since then and the AICC did not give its final nod. In between there had been many ifs and buts about the candidate. And finally it became clear that who Gaurav Gogoi wanted as the candidate became the ‘winner’ in the race.
In entire episode opens up many pressing questions that need immediate pondering if the opposition is to remain ‘united’ and they really want to defeat the BJP.
First, is it was clear in June itself which LACs would have the bypolls. The opposition got enough time to sort out the list of candidates. Why it repeatedly does the mistake of procrastinating the task till the end? The opposition could have done a joint survey on it. Did they do this?
Second, Bibek Das became the name as the joint candidate. Later he was opposed, both by Congress and by Akhil on the ground of his failure to have won even for once in Behali. This could have been considered at the very beginning and stated clearly. On the contrary, Akhil supported him initially as well as Bhupen Borah. Is this not calamitous?
Third, why AICC took so much time to declare its decision? The five-membered committee was formed in the presence of Jitender Singh and it was told that what it recommends, the congress will accept. In reality, the congress appeared to have totally disregarded the democratic process. If it had a name in its mind, then what was the necessity of such a long drama?
Fourth, later a proposal came saying that CPI(ML) changes Bibek Das as the candidate then the ticket could be given to it. CPI(ML) agreed to it and changed Das’s name as the candidate. Even after that the AICC stamped in Jayanta Borah’s name as the candidate. Given this, will the Congress be able to convince common voters that it is not adamant?
Five, the fiasco in Behali will have repercussions in other constituencies as well. In the Bongaigaon seat, the Congress has a strong candidate in the fight against AGP candidate Diptimoyee Choudhury, the wife of eight time MLA from there and the current Barpeta MP Phanibhushan Choudhury. The failure of the opposition to remain intact will dwindle its position amongst the voters. How far the opposition and especially the Congress leadership will be able to fill the gaps?
Notably, the AAP was not sure in giving candidates initially. But, after the incongruity of the ASOM centred around Behali came to the surface, it named its candidate both in Behali and Samaguri. This furthers the gaps amongst the parties who always utter to be united against the BJP.