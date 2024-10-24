Opposition Conundrum in Assam: Questions in the Bypoll

First, is it was clear in June itself which LACs would have the bypolls. The opposition got enough time to sort out the list of candidates. Why it repeatedly does the mistake of procrastinating the task till the end? The opposition could have done a joint survey on it. Did they do this?

Second, Bibek Das became the name as the joint candidate. Later he was opposed, both by Congress and by Akhil on the ground of his failure to have won even for once in Behali. This could have been considered at the very beginning and stated clearly. On the contrary, Akhil supported him initially as well as Bhupen Borah. Is this not calamitous?