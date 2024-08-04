Significance of Semiconductor Industry for an Aspiring Nation

After the Russians failed the Japanese led by Akio Morita, the founder of Sony, came up with a different strategy. The idea was to integrate Japanese businesses with that of Silicon Valley and American consumers. Japanese used to buy American chips and embed it into their consumer electronic products such as a Walkman, calculator, stereo etc. and sell it back to the Americans. It was a very successful strategy and Japanese consumer goods became synonymous with quality at reasonable price. Soon the Japanese firms licensed the American chip technology and started producing DRAM chips in Japan. Around the same time wages in California rose under pressure from unions. American companies, in response, started building assembly plants in Japan, Singapore, Taiwan etc. where cheap labor and union free environment was available making it a sweet deal for the American companies. As years passed by the cost of moving from one generation of fabrication technology to the next generation of technology became very high within America , American companies started building fabrication plants in Japan. By the mid 80’s Japanese tech giants started producing better DRAM memory chips, better photolithography tools and put American giants such as Intel, TI and National semiconductor out of business. Till then Japanese were quietly downplaying their technological achievements and the number of Japanese Nobel Laurette in Physics they created. Once they made better and cheaper memory chips arrogance set in. Akio Morita and a Japanese nationalist politician wrote a paper saying Japanese can now say no to America in geopolitics and may provide advanced chips to Russia also. No senior partner likes it when the junior partner starts doing better than the senior partner and thus began a trade war. American giants such as Intel who invented DRAM happily gave away DRAM technology to the South Koreans who started undercutting the Japanese. Intel also invested on the Dutch company ASML, an offshoot of Philips, to produce cutting edge lithography tools, this ultimately put Japanese company Nikon out of business. Intel itself moved into producing processors with X86 architecture which became an integral part of personal computers. Qualcomm started producing wireless chips that could pack huge amount of data into the spectrum. TI and Analog Devices started producing all sorts of analog circuits such as Analog to Digital converter, Amplifiers transmitters etc. While the Japanese companies remained stuck into the commodity business of DRAM but could not sustain under pressure from the cheaper chips by the South Koreans. Only Sony survived because it still innovated and moved into producing CMOS image censor chips for digital cameras. A new American company called Micron Technology backed by a billionaire potato supplier came up with even better methods of producing DRAMS cheaply. I would like to mention here that I was fortunate to have worked for Micron for few years at Boise, Idaho. American tech companies were back with a dominant position by the 90’s. The Japanese dream of beating American economy never materialized.