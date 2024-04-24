The Game of Chakma-Hajong Returns

Kiren Rijiju, who rose from student leader to MP and minister, has consistently claimed he would expel the Chakmas, yet they remain in Arunachal just as the Bangladeshis remain in Assam.

The Chakmas of Arunachal Pradesh originally hail from the Chittagong Hill Tracts of what was then undivided India. They were displaced by the construction of the Kaptai Dam in Pakistan and resettled by the Government of India between 1964 and 1969 in what was then known as NEFA (now Arunachal Pradesh).

The Chakmas are of Mongoloid descent, with a distinct language, script, and culture, and practice Theravada Buddhism. They have also been recognized for their staunch loyalty to India.