Tribute to Mr. Ratan Tata

Having had the privilege of engaging with his vast endeavours, and especially during the formative years of Rajasthan Royals, I can say with conviction that Mr. Tata was more than a titan of industry—he was a beacon of hope for all of us. In our most challenging moments, his belief in the power of perseverance and integrity gave us the confidence to rise. His unwavering support, even in our darkest times, made us believe we would always come out on top and win.