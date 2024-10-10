Tribute to Mr. Ratan Tata

Ranjit Barthakur
The passing of Mr. Ratan Tata is the closing of an age—a few generations of values, ethical moorings, and steadfast leadership that shaped the nation’s conscience. It is the quiet fading of a force that defined not only Indian industry but the resilience and humanity of a nation.
Having had the privilege of engaging with his vast endeavours, and especially during the formative years of Rajasthan Royals, I can say with conviction that Mr. Tata was more than a titan of industry—he was a beacon of hope for all of us. In our most challenging moments, his belief in the power of perseverance and integrity gave us the confidence to rise. His unwavering support, even in our darkest times, made us believe we would always come out on top and win.
Yet, his era does not end—it lives on, deeply embedded in the aspirations of countless lives he touched. Through my association with his pioneering work, I witnessed not just a visionary businessman, but a man whose sense of duty transcended profit, propelling industries forward while ensuring that compassion never lagged behind. He was a moral compass for a nation finding its way in a changing world.
This moment is not merely a loss of a great leader—it is a reminder of the enduring legacy of humility, purpose, and integrity that Mr. Tata stood for. His belief that industry should uplift societies, and his actions in health, education, and human dignity, will forever remain a guiding star for all of us at the Royals and for those who follow.
Mr. Tata may no longer walk among us, but his values will forever light our paths.
Ranjit Barthakur is the Chairperson of the Rajasthan Royals franchise