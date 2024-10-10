From Cancer Care to Semiconductors: Ratan Tata's Vision for Assam

In the wake of the passing of Ratan Tata at the age of 86, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid tribute to the Tata Group chairman emeritus, highlighting his profound impact on the state. Sarma described Tata’s legacy as one of compassion, statesmanship, and unwavering faith in India’s growth story. "In his demise, the people of Assam have lost one of their biggest well-wishers," he stated.
Ratan Tata, a recipient of Assam's highest civilian award, held a special place in the hearts and minds of the people. His commitment to the welfare of Assam was evident through various initiatives, including the establishment of the Assam Cancer Care Foundation, which aims to improve healthcare in the state. Furthermore, Tata played a pivotal role in setting up a semiconductor facility in Jagiroad, which is expected to create numerous employment opportunities for the youth of Assam.
Sarma reflected on his personal experiences with Tata, noting that each interaction left him wiser. His most recent visit was to thank Tata for his support of the semiconductor project, showcasing Tata's faith in Assam's capabilities as an industrial base. "His simplicity and humility are qualities I will never forget. His death leaves a void that cannot be filled," said Sarma, extending his thoughts and prayers to the Tata family and the nation.
Earlier this year, in March, Tata expressed his enthusiasm for the Tata Group’s investment in the semiconductor market through a post on X (formerly Twitter). The group has committed Rs 27,000 crore to establish a chip manufacturing facility in Jagiroad, Assam. Tata noted that this investment would position Assam as a significant player in the semiconductor market while also enhancing complex cancer care treatments in the region.
"This new development will put Assam on the global map," Tata stated, while thanking Chief Minister Sarma for his vision and support. Accompanying his post were photographs of Tata with Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran and Sarma, showcasing the strong partnership between the Tata Group and the Assam government.
In addition to the semiconductor plant, Tata Group, in collaboration with the Assam government, has set up several cancer care hospitals across the state. The semiconductor facility, expected to produce 48 million chips daily, will cater to various sectors, including automotive, electric vehicles, consumer electronics, telecom, and mobile phones.
On March 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for three semiconductor facilities, emphasizing the importance of the semiconductor sector for India's future. Two plants will be located in Gujarat, while one will be in Assam, with the Tata Group responsible for setting up two of these facilities. The semiconductor industry in India is still in its nascent stages, but the investment represents a significant step towards self-reliance and modernization.
"The decisions and policies of today will give us a strategic advantage in the future," PM Modi remarked, affirming the government's commitment to establishing India as a global hub for semiconductor manufacturing. The anticipated commencement of chip production at these facilities is set for 2026, marking a new chapter for the region and the nation.
As Assam reflects on Ratan Tata's contributions and mourns his passing, it is clear that his vision and commitment to development have left an indelible mark on the state, shaping its future for generations to come.