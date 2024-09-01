What Happens to National Register of Citizens in Assam?

At least three television journalists were active in depicting the present NRC as a perfect one. They even argued that the people of Assam should accept the NRC as it is (read without any re-verification). One stout and talkative television show-host even published a book on NRC fully praising Hajela for his unmatched works. The other one dedicated a full talk show arguing that the NRC draft must be accepted as the final one. The third one took many opportunities to grab money in pretext of killing news about loopholes of the NRC. Are they going to face the music soon? Maybe if a genuine probe is announced over the NRC scam by the government !