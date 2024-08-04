When Assam Flood Emerges as Lethal to Precious Rhinos

The authority in Kaziranga reveals that at least 215 wild animals including 13 rhinos and 170 deer, 8 porcupines, 5 pigs, 1 buffalo died in the forest reserve due to drowning and other causes. No less than 157 animals including two rhino calves were rescued by the staff on duty and later most of them were released to the wild after necessary treatment. Kaziranga’s field director Sonali Ghosh informed that most of the forest camps (out of 233) inside the park went under flood water for many days. The UNESCO world heritage site today gives shelter to more than 2600 rhinos along with Asiatic elephants, water buffalo, royal Bengal tigers and a varieties of birds. Once drawn media attention for wrong reasons, Kaziranga drastically reduced the number of poaching incidents in the last few years, thanks to the brutal laws against poachers, strengthening of ground staff inside the protected forest areas and the increasing public awareness in the fringe areas.