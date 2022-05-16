1 Dead, 5 Injured in Shooting in California

One person died and five others were injured after a gunman opened fire inside a church in South California on Sunday.

The shooting occurred at 1:26 p.m. inside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods.

According to reports, most of the victims were of Taiwanese descent.

Meanwhile, the injured victims are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. Four of the victims are in a critical condition.

The gunman, identified as an Asian man in his 60s, fired inside the church while the members were having lunch after a morning service, Undersheriff Jeff Hallock of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said at a news conference.

Investigators are working to determine whether he has any connections to the church or its congregants, a statement from the sheriff's department said.

