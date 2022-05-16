National

4 Tourists Killed As Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In Himachal

Meanwhile, the injured passengers, two women and a man were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, added police.
Four tourists were killed as their vehicle overturned into a gorge in Himachal | REPRESENTATIVE
As many as four people were killed and three others were left with injuries after their vehicle fell into a gorge in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh on Monday.

According to police, the people involved in the accident were tourists. The accident took place near the Ghiagi area on Banjar-Jalori-Jot road, they informed.

Moreover, the identities of the deceased tourists are yet to be ascertained, informed officials.

It may be noted that the vehicle in which they were travelling was an SUV. It had Delhi registration numbers, according to the police.

