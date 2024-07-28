14 Foreign Missions Urge Bangladesh Govt to Address Crisis, Avoid Further Loss of Life

Masum Billah, Dhaka
Fourteen foreign missions based in Dhaka have issued a strong appeal to the Bangladeshi government, urging it to take decisive action to prevent further loss of life and to seek a sustainable resolution to the ongoing crisis sparked by the recent quota reform movement.
The joint letter, delivered to Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday, July 24, represents a collective concern from diplomatic representatives of the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Canada, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Australia, and the European Union.
The missions expressed deep distress over the recent violent clashes, which have resulted in significant casualties and damage to property. They emphasized the urgent need for the government to manage the movement in a manner that respects human rights, ensure accountability for any excessive force used by law enforcement, and provide fair trials for those detained.
The letter also highlighted the severe impact of the ongoing internet shutdown and curfew on communication and daily life in Bangladesh. The missions stressed the importance of restoring internet services nationwide to facilitate normalcy in both diplomatic operations and the broader public sphere.
During the recent unrest, several prominent establishments, including the Bangladesh Television (BTV) building, Setu Bhaban, the Disaster Management Department, and the Mirpur-10 Metro Rail Station, were targeted and damaged.
In response to the escalating situation, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud took foreign ambassadors and representatives from international agencies on a tour of the affected areas last Wednesday, showcasing the extent of the destruction.
The letter underscores the critical need for the Bangladeshi government and all relevant parties to engage in meaningful dialogue and work towards a peaceful resolution to the crisis. The foreign missions reaffirm their commitment to supporting Bangladesh in this challenging time and urge all stakeholders to prioritize human rights and public safety.