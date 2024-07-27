UN and Amnesty International Urge Bangladesh to Respect Protest Rights Amid Escalating Crackdown

Masum Billah, Dhaka
The United Nations and Amnesty International have issued urgent calls for the Bangladeshi government to cease its violent crackdown on student protesters, lift communication restrictions, and ensure transparent investigations into alleged human rights violations. The international organizations' statements come amid escalating violence and a severe crackdown on dissent in the South Asian nation.
In Geneva, UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk demanded that the Bangladeshi government disclose full details about the recent violent suppression of protests. "The government must provide the details of those killed, injured, or detained for the benefit of their families," Türk stated. He also called for independent investigations into the alleged abuses and stressed the importance of adhering to international human rights standards.
Protests, Quota System Reforms, and Rising Casualties
The unrest began in early July with student-led demonstrations calling for reforms to Bangladesh’s quota system, which previously reserved 30 percent of government jobs for descendants of 1971 war veterans. The Supreme Court’s recent decision to reduce this quota to 5 percent, along with limits on quotas for minorities, transgender individuals, and disabled people, left 93 percent of jobs to be filled based on merit. While the ruling met some of the protesters' initial demands, it did not quell the unrest.
The protests turned violent on July 15, with clashes escalating after members of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student wing of the ruling Awami League, allegedly attacked demonstrators. The police responded with a severe crackdown, imposing curfews, shutting down universities and schools, and instituting a nationwide internet blackout.
Death Toll and Arrests Continue to Climb
The death toll from the protests has risen to 205, with the latest fatalities being four individuals who succumbed to gunshot wounds in Dhaka. Over 5,500 people have been arrested nationwide in the past week, including significant numbers of opposition leaders. The Dhaka Metropolitan Police have detained 2,357 individuals in connection with the violence, vandalism, and arson during the unrest.
Detention of Student Leaders and Ongoing Curfew
Authorities have forcibly removed three student leaders—Nahid Islam, Abu Bakar Mazumdar, and Asif Mahmud—from a hospital where they were receiving treatment. While Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan claimed that their detention was for questioning related to security threats, he did not confirm whether they had been formally arrested.
The Bangladeshi government has begun easing the curfew imposed during the crisis, but tension remains high. Businesses and educational institutions are still grappling with the effects of the shutdown, and the telecommunications blackout has further isolated the nation.
Government and Opposition Reactions
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has condemned the unrest, labeling it as part of a conspiracy to cripple the nation's economy. During a visit to a trauma hospital, she criticized the violence and directed that victims receive proper medical care.
In contrast, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has called for the immediate withdrawal of the army from the streets and an end to the curfew. He accused the Awami League of using violence to maintain power and compared their actions to historical oppressors.
Social Media Restrictions Persist
The Bangladeshi government has imposed strict social media restrictions, with a complete block on Facebook, the country's most popular platform. This move is part of a broader effort to control communication amid the ongoing unrest.
Global Attention and Future Prospects
As the situation in Bangladesh continues to evolve, international pressure is mounting for a resolution that respects human rights and restores public trust. The need for comprehensive security sector reform and a return to peaceful dialogue remains critical for resolving the current crisis and preventing further violence.