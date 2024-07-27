UN and Amnesty International Urge Bangladesh to Respect Protest Rights Amid Escalating Crackdown

Detention of Student Leaders and Ongoing Curfew

Authorities have forcibly removed three student leaders—Nahid Islam, Abu Bakar Mazumdar, and Asif Mahmud—from a hospital where they were receiving treatment. While Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan claimed that their detention was for questioning related to security threats, he did not confirm whether they had been formally arrested.

The Bangladeshi government has begun easing the curfew imposed during the crisis, but tension remains high. Businesses and educational institutions are still grappling with the effects of the shutdown, and the telecommunications blackout has further isolated the nation.