14 Killed in 6.7 Magnitude Earthquake in Ecuador, Peru

A major earthquake of 6.7 magnitude has shaken Ecuador and Peru killing as many as 14 people on Saturday.

According to US Geological Survey, a magnitude of 6.7 earthquake has hit Ecuador’s coastal Guagas region damaging homes and building and sending panicked residents into the streets.

The authorities informed that the earthquake did not appear likely to generate a tsunami.

At least 13 people in Ecuador were killed in the tremor while on person reportedly died in Peru.

Meanwhile, authorities in Ecuador informed that as many as 126 people were injured.

Ecuador President Guillermo Lasso said, “Without a doubt the earthquake had generated alarm in the population.”

The President’s office said that 11 of the victims died in the coastal state of El Oro while two in the highlands state of Azuay.

On the other hand in Peru, the tremors of the earthquake were felt from its northern border with Ecuador to the central Pacific coast.

Peru Prime Minister Alberto Otarola informed that a four-year-old girl died from head trauma she suffered in the collapse of her home.

On March 7, a major 6.0 magnitude earthquake had struck the southern region of Philippines, according to the United States Geological Survey. Local authorities in Philippines had issued warnings of aftershocks and possible damages.

As per the US Geological Survey, the tremors were felt at around 2.00 pm (0600 GMT), a few kilometers from Maragusan municipality in the mountainous gold-mining province of Davao de Oro on Mindanao island in the Philippines.

It may be noted that shallow earthquakes tend to cause more damage than the deeper ones. However, no major damage to property or loss of lives was reported immediately in the aftermath of the quake in Philippines.

Meanwhile, authorities in Philippines were checking reports of a landslide on a national highway.