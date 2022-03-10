14 Killed In Nepal Bus Mishap

In a tragic incident, at least 14 people including two children were killed in a road mishap that took place in Sankhuwasabha District of Eastern Nepal on Thursday.

According to ANI, the en-route to Damak from Madi of Sankhuwasabha, met with an accident at Sat Ghumti in Madi municipality-6 at around 7 am today morning.

Meanwhile, the dead bodies of 14 passengers have been retrieved and their identities have been ascertained, DSP Lal Dhwaj Subedi said.

Five others were also injured in the accident, he further said, adding that they have been airlifted to Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences for medical treatment.

According to the preliminary investigation of the police, the accident might have taken place due to overspeeding.

Around 19 to 21 people were travelling in the ill-fated bus that fell some 300 meters down the road.

Road accidents are very common in Nepal, especially in the country’s mountainous areas. Last month, a passenger vehicle carrying a newly-wed couple and some of the wedding attendants skidded off a hilly road in Western Nepal, killing eight people and injuring five others.

