UP Polls: Yogi Adityanath Wins Gorakhpur Seat

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath has won Gorakhpur Urban seat with a margin of margin of 1 lakh votes.

On the other hand, the opposition Samajwadi Party’s CM candidate Akhilesh Yadav has managed to secure a seat from his traditional stronghold Karhal by a margin of 61,000 votes.

Azad Samaj Party chief Chandra Shekhar Azad got only 4,501 votes.

Adityanath represented the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat until 2017 when he was chosen as the UP Chief Minister after the Bharatiya Janata Party's landslide victory in the state polls.

It is to mention that the Gorakhpur seat had also been a bastion of the BJP, which the party had never lost since 1967 since the days of the Jan Sangh.

The Gorakhpur Urban seat, which went to polls on March 3, witnessed the most high-profile electoral battle in the seven-phased Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The incumbent Chief Minister is the second leader to contest from the district as a CM after Tribhuvan Narayan Singh, who lost in 1971.

Meanwhile, the latest trends show that the BJP is leading in 237 constituencies. The Samajwadi Party is leading in 116 seats and Congress leading only in two constituencies.

The counting of the votes polled in assembly elections is underway.

