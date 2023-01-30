17 Dead in Explosion at Mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar, Several Injured

As many as 17 people were killed and over 90 were injured after an explosion at a mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar on Monday.

The explosion took place at around 1.40 pm after the Zuhr prayers in the mosque located in the Police Lines area of Peshawar. One side of the mosque collapsed due to the impact of the blast.

According to security officials, the suicide attacker was present in the front row during the prayers when he exploded himself, injuring dozens of people offering prayers.

Citing hospital sources, a Geo News report said that 13 of the injured are in a critical condition.

According to a spokesperson of Peshawar's Lady Reading Hospital (LRC), the injured persons are being shifted to the medical facility.

Meanwhile, an emergency has been imposed in the locality and the area has been cordoned off.