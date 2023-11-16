19 Killed In Major Fire At Coal Mine Company's Building In China

At least 19 casualties were reported in a major fire that broke out at a building of a coal mine company in China's Shanxi province on Thursday, according to China's state media agency, which cited the Shanxi branch of the National Mine Safety Administration.
According to Xinhua, the fire ripped through the second floor of the five-storey building in Lishi district of China's Lyuliang city. Local authorities said that the rescue efforts are being made at the building.
It may be noted that the building belongs to the private firm Yongju coal mine which has a production capacity of 120 tonnes a year, reported Xinhua.
At least 21 people had died in Beijing earlier on April 18 after a fire broke out at Changfeng Hospital, local media had reported. A total of 71 patients were evacuated from the site.
The fire was reported at the in-patient department of a hospital in the Fengtai district of Beijing, as per the Global Times report. The fire department rushed to the spot after receiving information regarding the fire incident at 12:57 pm (local time). The fire was extinguished at 1:33 pm (local time) and the rescue work continued till 3:30 pm (local time).