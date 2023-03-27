2 Killed, 12 Injured In Blast Near Afghan Foreign Ministry In Kabul

A heavy blast occurred near Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry in downtown Kabul on Monday leaving at least two dead and 12 others injured.

An NGO that runs a surgical centre specialising in treating victims of the long-drawn war in downtown Kabul said that they have received some patients from the blast.

"We received some patients," said Stefano Sozza of Italian NGO Emergency.

A tweet from the NGO said at least one child was among the injured in the incident that took place near the foreign ministry.

Afghanistan-based Tolo News also tweeted, "A blast happened on Foreign Ministry's road near the Daudzai Trade Center in downtown Kabul this afternoon, eyewitnesses said, describing it as a heavy explosion."

Taliban officials however have not commented on the incident yet and no group has claimed responsibility for the attack either.

The incident took place during lunchtime when the city is especially crowded as government office staff leave early for the day during the Islamic month of Ramzan.

A number of blasts have been reported in Afghanistan since the start of this year. In January, an explosion took place in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kabul in which 5 civilians were killed, while several others were injured.

Several blasts were reported in the capital city this month including one near Kabul military airport. Moreover, a Chinese-owned hotel was also targeted in the heart of Kabul.