2 Killed in Plane Crash in Brazil

Two persons were dead and at least 14 were injured after a light aircraft crashed at Boituva in Brazil on Wednesday.

The plane carrying recreational skydivers plunged to the ground in a forced landing after taking off from the National Skydiving Center in Boituva, known as the "national skydive capital" of Brazil.

According to a statement released by the Boituva mayor's office, the plane, with a pilot and 15 skydivers aboard, belongs to the Skydive4Fun tourism company.

The injured persons were taken to nearby hospital while the Brazilian Air Force said in a press release that experts were conducting an investigation at the crash site.

