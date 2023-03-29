237 People Killed In Afghanistan Without Trial After Taliban Takeover

At least 237 people have been killed without any trial in Afghanistan since the Taliban came back into power, Khaama Press reported quoting Amnesty International.

UK-headquartered NGO Amnesty International filed a 416-page report discussing the situation in Afghanistan in the past two years from 2021-2022 and the generic assessment of the international organization indicates that the human rights situation is rapidly deteriorating in this country.

The report contains that contains data from November 18 to December 16, showing that more than 100 people were flogged in public in sports stadiums all over Afghanistan. In December, an alleged criminal was publically executed in western Farah province for the first time. The international community had described the execution as a “hateful act”.

The Amnesty International report also mentions that restrictions were imposed on the lives of ordinary people, women and girl’s education, along with restrictions on media in Afghanistan. The ways to improve the human rights situation have come to a standstill, Khamma Press reported quoting Amnesty International.

Moreover, incidents of arbitrary arrests, not allowing peaceful protests, oppressing and killing protestors in Afghanistan are on the rise and the de facto authorities are trying to implement these acts illegally.

Amnesty International further stated in the report that the previous government employees, National Resistant Front (NRF) members, and those who are not accepting the orders from the Taliban are the ones targeted.

The report quotes UNAMA to indicate that more than 2,100 innocent civilians were killed and injured in terrorist attacks in Afghanistan between August 2021 and June 2022.

It may be noted that the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, at least 20 years after US troops had dethroned them. Ever since they came to power, Women’s rights in the country have been one of the worst hit.

The Taliban had intrusively disrupted a women’s press conference in November last year which was held in the Dasht-e-Barchi area of Afghanistan and also arrested several women journalists, according to Khaama Press.

The terrorist outfit disrupted the event and took women human rights protestors to an undisclosed location, as per Khaama Press. According to Reporters Without Borders, only 328 of the 547 media outlets that were active in Afghanistan before Taliban’s takeover, are still operating. As many as 219 print, visual and aural outlets were shut down under Taliban rule, Khaama Press reported.