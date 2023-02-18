5 Pakistani Taliban Militants Killed in Karachi Police Station Attack

Armed Militants of the Tehreek-e-Taliban, an umbrella terrorist organization in Pakistan stormed and open fired in the office of the Karachi Police Chief on Friday.

A total of 9 people, including 5 terrorist were killed in a gunfight that took place within the police station. Fortunately, the security forces managed to secure back control of the head office building of the Karachi Police Chief.

Four other people including two police constables, a rangers personnel and a civilian lost their lives. At the same time, seventeen other people got severely injured in the firing.

According to local media reports, not less than eight armed militants entered the police chief's office, situated on Sharea Faisal in Karachi.

As per a senior officer, five terrorists were killed during the operation. He said three were killed in the long gun battle while two blew themselves up which also caused some damage to one floor of the building.

Explosions were heard coming from inside the police station, as the security officials were trying to clear the five storey building. The powerful explosion shattered the window glass of nearby buildings.

The building was seized for almost four hours. Videos showing the explosion are going viral on the internet.

Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said on Twitter he could confirm that the Karachi Police Office (KPO) building has been cleared. "Three terrorists have been neutralised," he said.

He added four other people comprising the two policemen, rangers personnel and a civilian had been killed while 17 others were admitted to hospital with injuries.

Hand grenades and automatic guns were used by no less than eight militants. Following the attack, the Karachi Police and Pakistan Rangers cordoned off the area.

Moreover, the police found two cars with their doors open one at the back entrance of the building and one at the front. Senior Police Official, DIG South Irfan Baloch said the terrorists came around 7.10 pm. The bomb disposal squad had combed both cars for explosive devices and also the suicide vests of the terrorists.