3 Children Among Casualties In Explosion In Afghanistan

As many as three children were among the casualties in an explosion that went off in the Nad Ali district of Afghanistan on Saturday.

According to reports, the blast took place in the Taliban-governed country’s southern Helmand province.

Moreover, three others were wounded in the major blast, the second in two days.

Provincial police spokesperson Ahmed Jan said that the explosion took place in Hiwad Bazaar area yesterday afternoon killing three children and injuring three others.

All of the victims were students of a religious school, Xinhua reported citing government officials.

It may be noted that on Friday, as many as 18 people including a popular cleric were killed in a major explosion.

The explosion in the western Herat province of Afghanistan also left 23 others with injuries.