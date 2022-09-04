Assam: Massive Cannabis Consignments Held In 2 Separate Busts

In their persistent efforts against the drugs menace in the state, Assam Police on Sunday seized massive quantities of cannabis in two separate operations.

Police in Lanka in Assam’s Hojai district seized a total of seven packets of marijuana. According to reports, the marijuana was found concealed inside two bags.

Based on specific information, Hojai police had conducted an operation at Lanka Railway Station during which the cannabis was found.

Meanwhile, no one was arrested in the operation as officials could not connect anyone to the bags.

Further investigations are underway at Lanka Railway Station regarding the seizure, officials further informed.