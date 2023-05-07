3 Killed, Several Injured After Avalanche Hits Nepal, Says Report

At many as three persons were killed and about nine others were injured in an avalanche in Nepal's Karnali province, a media report said on Sunday.
The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday morning at Chyarkhu pass of Mugu district of the province. As per sources, a total of 15 people from the neighbouring Jumla district went to Mugu in search of yarsagumba, a caterpillar fungus, but they were hit by an avalanche.
"So far in the incident a total of three people have died and nine others have got injured. A team of police personnel moved to the incident site," a report said.
Hundreds of people have travelled to the highlands in Mugu district to collect caterpillar fungus though the local authorities have not allowed the pickers to the site before May 18.
A team of security personnel was sent for the rescue operation, but was hindered by snowfall, said Mohan Bahadur Thapa, Chief District Officer of Mugu, which is known as the most remote district in Nepal.
At least eight people were suspected to have been buried in an avalanche that hit the Darchula district of far-west Nepal on May 2. As per reports, a team of Armed Police Force along with police was deployed at Darchula to carry out the rescue operations. The identity of missing individuals were not identified. However, they are believed to be yarsagumba collectors. Local sources suggested that around 8-9 people who had gone in search of caterpillar fungus were sheltering in a tent when the avalanche occurred.