Nepal: 8 Feared Trapped in Avalanche at Darchula, Rescue Ops Underway

At least 8 people are suspected to have been buried in an avalanche that hit the Darchula district of far-west Nepal, sources said on Tuesday.
As per reports, a team of Armed Police Force along with police has been deployed at Darchula to carry out the rescue operations.
The identity of missing individuals has not yet been identified as of now. However, they are believed to be yarsagumba collectors. Local sources suggested that around 8-9 people who had gone in search of caterpillar fungus were sheltering in a tent when the avalanche occurred.
More details into the incident are awaited.
Last month, the northeastern state of Sikkim was hit by a massive avalanche during the afternoon killing at least six people. According to a report, the avalanche struck at 15th Mile in Jawaharlal Nehru road connecting Gangtok with Nathula in Sikkim where a dozen of people sustained injuries.