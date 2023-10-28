At Least 32 Dead in Major Road Mishap in Egypt

In a tragic incident, at least 32 people were killed while more than 60 others sustained injuries in a multi-car pileup on a highway in Egypt on Saturday.
According to reports, the major road accident was reported in Beheira governorate in morning fog when a passenger bus en route to Cairo slammed into a parked vehicle on the highway linking the Egyptian capital and the Mediterranean city of Alexandria following which the other cars slammed into the bus, with some catching fire.
A few reports stated that at least 29 vehicles were part of the major crash of which six including a passenger bus were gutted by fire.
Meanwhile, the injured were rushed to the hospital for immediate medical attention.
A local newspaper Al-Ahram quoted police sources saying an oil leak from one vehicle caused the collision with some of the vehicles catching fire.