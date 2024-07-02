39 Dead, Over 300 Injured in Kenya's Anti-Tax Protests

At least 39 people have lost their lives in recent anti-government protests in Kenya against the new tax hike, according to Al Jazeera, citing the national rights watchdog. Activists are preparing for a new round of protests this week.
The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) announced the toll on Monday, nearly doubling the previously disclosed government figure for those killed while demonstrating against unpopular tax increases that have now been withdrawn. KNCHR records show that 39 people have died and 361 have been injured "in relation to the protests countrywide" from June 18 to July 1, as reported by Al Jazeera. The state-funded body also reported 32 cases of "enforced or involuntary disappearances" and 627 arrests of protesters.
Largely peaceful anti-tax rallies, primarily led by young Gen-Z protesters, turned violent last Tuesday when lawmakers passed the contentious legislation. Following the announcement of the vote, crowds ransacked the parliament complex in central Nairobi, setting parts of it ablaze as police fired live bullets at protesters, Al Jazeera reported.
This crisis is the most serious challenge faced by President William Ruto's government since he took office in September 2022 after a deeply divisive election in a nation often seen as a beacon of stability in a turbulent region. In a televised interview on Sunday, Ruto stated that 19 people had died in the protests, but insisted that he did not have "blood on my hands" and pledged an investigation into the deaths.
The KNCHR strongly condemned the excessive and disproportionate force used against protesters, medical personnel, lawyers, journalists, and safe spaces such as churches, medical emergency centers, and ambulances. They also condemned the violent acts of lawlessness by some protesters, including the attack on parliament and other government buildings.
Despite President Ruto's announcement that he would not sign the bill containing the tax hikes into law, activists have called for fresh protests starting Tuesday. Leaflets have been posted on social media with the hashtags "Occupy Everywhere," "Ruto must go," and "Reject Budgeted Corruption."
In response to the violence, India has issued an advisory for its nationals in Kenya, urging them to "exercise utmost caution, restrict non-essential movement, and avoid the areas affected by the protests and violence until the situation clears up."
The Indian Embassy in Kenya emphasized the need for caution given the prevailing tense situation.