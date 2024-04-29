4 Killed as Tornadoes Ravage Oklahoma, State of Emergency Declared

Several tornadoes that hit Oklahoma claimed the lives of four people and leaving behind a trail of destruction in the region, reports emerged.
As per reports, after the tornadoes hit late Saturday night, the region was left without electricity supply for hours.
Extensive damage was caused in Sulphur, a town of about 5,000 people, damaging several buildings, vehicles, blowing off roofs, reports added.
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency in 12 counties as a result of the aftermath of the severe weather.
Further, rescue teams were engaged in clearing debris and evaluating the damage caused by the intense storms that knocked down power lines.
The tornado damage began on Friday afternoon close to Lincoln, following Omaha with winds of 135 to 165 mph. subsequently, the tornado struck the Elkhorn neighborhood in western Omaha.