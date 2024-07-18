4 Killed in Nationwide Shutdown Clashes in Bangladesh; Govt in Principle in Favour of Quota Reforms

Masum Billah , Dhaka
A day of intense nationwide protests in Bangladesh has resulted in the deaths of four individuals amid violent clashes between students and police. The protests, sparked by demands for quota reform and fueled by recent crackdowns on student activists, have led to a complete shutdown of major cities and significant disruptions across the country.
Violent Clashes and Shutdown
The nationwide 'complete shutdown' has paralyzed daily life, affecting transportation and public services. Major highways including Dhaka-Chattogram, Dhaka-Barishal, and Chattogram-Cox's Bazar remain blocked by protesters, exacerbating the impact on intercity travel and commerce.
In Dhaka, clashes between police and students in Uttara resulted in two fatalities. The victims, students from Northern University, were brought to Bangladesh Medical College, Uttara Branch, where they were pronounced dead. Emergency Nurse Supervisor Shahida Begum reported a large number of injured individuals still awaiting treatment.
In Badda, violence involving police and private university students claimed the life of Dulal Matbor, a Hiace driver who was caught in the conflict. He was rushed to Farazy Hospital, where he was declared dead. Deputy General Manager Rubel Hossain noted that between 200-300 individuals have been treated at the hospital.
In Savar, a student from the Military Institute of Science and Technology was killed after climbing onto a police APC van and being shot with pellets. Enam Medical College and Hospital confirmed his death, according to Duty Manager Yousuf Ali.
Emergency Response and Government Actions
Amidst the turmoil, a Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) helicopter was deployed to rescue police officers stranded inside Canadian International University in Badda. The officers had become trapped while pursuing protesters. RAB sources confirmed that the helicopter was used solely for rescue operations and not for direct intervention.
Government's Commitment to Dialogue
In response to the escalating situation, Law Minister Anisul Huq announced that the government is prepared to engage in discussions with quota reform protesters. "Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury and I are ready to meet with the protesters. We can start discussions this afternoon if they are willing," Huq stated. He urged the protesters to end their demonstrations, emphasizing that the government is in principle supportive of quota reforms.
Addressing concerns about the timing of the dialogue, Huq explained that the government had responded promptly to the protesters’ request to meet. He also announced the formation of a judicial inquiry committee, headed by High Court Justice Khondker Diliruzzaman, to investigate the recent fatalities and the broader context of the violence.
Huq added that the government plans to request an expedited hearing on the High Court's verdict concerning the quota system, which was originally scheduled for August 7. “When the hearing begins, the government will present a proposal on the quota system,” he said.
As the situation continues to unfold, the government's readiness to engage in dialogue and investigate the recent violence aims to address the ongoing unrest and seek a peaceful resolution to the protests.