4 Killed in Nationwide Shutdown Clashes in Bangladesh; Govt in Principle in Favour of Quota Reforms

Violent Clashes and Shutdown

The nationwide 'complete shutdown' has paralyzed daily life, affecting transportation and public services. Major highways including Dhaka-Chattogram, Dhaka-Barishal, and Chattogram-Cox's Bazar remain blocked by protesters, exacerbating the impact on intercity travel and commerce.

In Dhaka, clashes between police and students in Uttara resulted in two fatalities. The victims, students from Northern University, were brought to Bangladesh Medical College, Uttara Branch, where they were pronounced dead. Emergency Nurse Supervisor Shahida Begum reported a large number of injured individuals still awaiting treatment.