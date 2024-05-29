World

5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Myanmar, Tremors Felt In Guwahati

"EQ of M: 5.6, On: 29/05/2024 18:43:26 IST, Lat: 23.46 N, Long: 94.54 E, Depth: 110 Km, Location: Myanmar," wrote NCS on its official X handle.
Pratidin Time

An earthquake reportedly measuring 5.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale hit Myanmar at around 6:43 pm on Wednesday, tremors of which were also felt in Guwahati and Shillong.

The epicenter of the earthquake was Myanmar. The tremors originated at a depth of 110 kilometers from the surface at 23.46 North latitude and 94.54 East longitude, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).



No reports of any kind of damage have surfaced yet.

Guwahati
Meghalaya
Earthquake

