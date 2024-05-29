5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Myanmar, Tremors Felt In Guwahati

An earthquake reportedly measuring 5.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale hit Myanmar at around 6:43 pm on Wednesday, tremors of which were also felt in Guwahati and Shillong.
The epicenter of the earthquake was Myanmar. The tremors originated at a depth of 110 kilometers from the surface at 23.46 North latitude and 94.54 East longitude, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
"EQ of M: 5.6, On: 29/05/2024 18:43:26 IST, Lat: 23.46 N, Long: 94.54 E, Depth: 110 Km, Location: Myanmar," wrote NCS on its official X handle.
No reports of any kind of damage have surfaced yet.