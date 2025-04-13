Series of Earthquakes Jolt Asia; Tremors Felt from Tajikistan to Myanmar and Papua New Guinea

A string of earthquakes rattled various parts of Asia over the weekend, sparking panic but causing minimal reported damage in most regions.

In Tajikistan, an earthquake initially reported as magnitude 6.4 struck at a depth of 16 km on Sunday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The magnitude was later revised to 5.9, Reuters reported. A smaller quake measuring 3.9 magnitude followed shortly after, with the National Center for Seismology (NCS) confirming it occurred at 10:36:09 IST, at a depth of 10 km, with coordinates 39.02°N and 70.40°E.

Meanwhile, in Myanmar, a magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck near the city of Meiktila on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed. The quake comes as the nation continues to reel from the massive 7.7 magnitude temblor that devastated central regions on March 28. That quake resulted in 3,649 deaths and 5,018 injuries, according to military spokesperson Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Tun. Though there were no immediate reports of major damage from the latest tremor, residents in Wundwin reported people fleeing buildings and ceiling damage in homes. However, a resident in Naypyitaw stated he did not feel the quake.

In neighboring Pakistan, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded on Saturday at coordinates 33.63°N and 72.46°E at a depth of 10 km. Tremors were felt across parts of Jammu and Kashmir in India as well, though no loss of life or property damage was reported.

Further east, a 6.2 magnitude quake struck off the coast of Papua New Guinea's New Ireland province on Saturday, occurring 115 km southeast of Kokopo at a depth of 72 km. Local resort receptionist Emonck Abelis told AFP that while the tremors lasted about a minute, there was “no damage around the area.”

Authorities across the affected regions are monitoring the situation closely, though no major aftershocks or tsunami warnings have been issued at the time of reporting.

