49 Dead in Bangladesh Clashes as Protesters Demand PM Hasina’s Resignation

The unrest, driven by demands for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation, has seen intense confrontations between protesters and security forces. Reports indicate that police and Awami League members have fired upon demonstrators in several incidents. Protesters have also vandalized government vehicles and ruling party offices. The death toll, now confirmed at 49, includes fatalities from various districts: five in Feni, four in Sirajganj, and three each in Bogura, Munshiganj, Bhola, Rangpur, and Magura. Additional deaths have been reported in Pabna, Cumilla, and Barishal.