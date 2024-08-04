49 Dead in Bangladesh Clashes as Protesters Demand PM Hasina’s Resignation

Masum Billah
A wave of violent clashes across Bangladesh has claimed at least 49 lives and injured thousands, including students, as anti-discrimination protests escalate. The confrontations have involved protesters, law enforcement, and ruling party activists, leading to a dramatic surge in casualties.
The unrest, driven by demands for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation, has seen intense confrontations between protesters and security forces. Reports indicate that police and Awami League members have fired upon demonstrators in several incidents. Protesters have also vandalized government vehicles and ruling party offices. The death toll, now confirmed at 49, includes fatalities from various districts: five in Feni, four in Sirajganj, and three each in Bogura, Munshiganj, Bhola, Rangpur, and Magura. Additional deaths have been reported in Pabna, Cumilla, and Barishal.
The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement has unveiled new plans for August 5 and 6. On Monday, protesters will hold Martyrs' Memorial plaque unveilings nationwide in honor of recent victims. A workers' rally will take place at Shahbagh Intersection at 11 a.m., followed by a women's rally at Central Shaheed Minar at 5 p.m. On Tuesday, students and citizens are called to join a ‘Long March to Dhaka,’ with a rally scheduled for 2 p.m. at Shahbagh Intersection. Protest organizers have urged the formation of ‘Sangram Committees’ in all regions to spearhead the movement.
In response to the unrest, the government has imposed a curfew starting at 6 p.m. today, with the previously announced relaxation period cancelled indefinitely. The Home Ministry confirmed that the curfew will remain in effect as part of efforts to manage the escalating situation.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called for decisive action against those she describes as "terrorists" disrupting national stability. In a national address, Hasina vowed to investigate all incidents of violence and hold perpetrators accountable, emphasizing that students not involved in the unrest will be spared. She also extended an invitation for dialogue, urging protesters to engage in discussions to resolve the crisis peacefully.
As the situation continues to unfold, the country remains on edge with heightened tensions between protesters and authorities. The ongoing curfew and upcoming protests signal that the struggle over the future of Bangladesh's leadership is far from over.