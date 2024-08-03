Bangladesh: Protesters Call for Government Resignation and New National Government Formation

Masum Billah, Dhaka
Protesters in Bangladesh concluded today’s demonstration with a clear message: they are calling for the resignation of the current government and the formation of a new national government. The announcement was made at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka University's capital at around 5:30 PM, by Anti-Discrimination Student Movement coordinators Nahid, Sarjis, and Mamun.
The protesters expressed their frustration with the government's handling of recent incidents, alleging that instead of prosecuting those responsible for a recent massacre, the government is engaging in arbitrary arrests and torture of students. "Since the law and order forces of the government used lethal firearms to carry out the carnage, the vast majority of people, including students, teachers, workers, and laborers, feel that an impartial trial and investigation are not possible under this government," the statement declared. The coordinators also called for the formation of an inclusive national government led by a person acceptable to all.
The protests today saw significant participation from students, teachers, and locals across several areas of Dhaka, including Dhaka University, Mirpur-10, Basundhara, Shantinagar, and Science Lab. Outside Dhaka, similar demonstrations were reported in Rajshahi, Chattogram, Narayanganj, Lakshmipur, Kushtia, Brahmanbaria, and Barishal, among other districts.
Earlier in the day, students from Jahangirnagar University had blocked the Dhaka-Aricha Highway at 12:50 PM with a nine-point demand but withdrew the blockade an hour later. They also issued an ultimatum for the reopening of all university halls within 24 hours.
In Chattogram, thousands gathered at New Market, protesting against the crackdown on quota reform protesters. By 3:30 PM, students and parents were chanting slogans demanding justice for the killing of their classmates. The demonstration received support from various local residents, including rickshaw pullers, who applauded the protesters.
The Chattogram Metropolitan Police, contacted regarding the law and order situation, stated that they would not interfere with today's demonstration and that students would be allowed to follow their own schedule. However, the police requested that students refrain from engaging in any violent activities and assured that saboteurs were being monitored.
Today's protests reflect widespread discontent and a demand for systemic change, as demonstrators across the country continue to call for justice and reform.