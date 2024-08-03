Bangladesh: Protesters Call for Government Resignation and New National Government Formation

The protesters expressed their frustration with the government's handling of recent incidents, alleging that instead of prosecuting those responsible for a recent massacre, the government is engaging in arbitrary arrests and torture of students. "Since the law and order forces of the government used lethal firearms to carry out the carnage, the vast majority of people, including students, teachers, workers, and laborers, feel that an impartial trial and investigation are not possible under this government," the statement declared. The coordinators also called for the formation of an inclusive national government led by a person acceptable to all.