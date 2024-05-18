5 Children Among 13 Killed In Accident In Pakistan's Punjab

At least 13 people were killed including five children, while four others were wounded after a family traveling in a mini truck was involved in an accident in Pakistan's Punjab province, according to ARY News on Saturday.
As per reports, the mini truck fell into a ravine in the Khushab district in Pakistan. The incident occurred when the family was traveling from Bannu to Soon Valley in Khushab.
According to the ARY News report, which quoted eyewitnesses as saying that the speeding truck fell into the ravine when the driver took a sharp turn.
In the aftermath of the accident, rescue teams reached the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital.
Elsewhere, another tragic accident left at least 18 people dead and around 50 injured when a truck carrying pilgrims from Karachi to the Shah Noorani shrine in Balochistan fell into a ravine, as reported by ARY News.
Emergency responders swiftly transported the bodies and injured individuals to the Karachi Trauma Centre for medicolegal proceedings and to provide medical aid to the survivors.