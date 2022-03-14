TMC, Congress Councillors Shot Dead In West Bengal

Two councillors of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Congress were shot dead in separate incidents in Panihati and Jhalda areas of West Bengal on Sunday.

The TMC councillor, Anupam Dutta, was shot at from a close range by unidentified motorcycle-borne youths while he was visiting a park on North Station Road in Agarpara in the evening.

Dutta sustained serious head injured and was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Dutta was councillor of ward number eight of Panihati Municipality in North 24 Parganas district.

On the other hand, four-time Congress councillor Tapan Kandu was gunned down by unidentified assailants in Jhalda Municipality of Purulia district.

He was also shot at by motorcycle-borne youths when he went for a walk near his residence in his ward number two in the evening.

After being, Kandu fell on the ground after which he was lifted up by locals even as the assailants escaped the spot. He was rushed to a private hospital in Ranchi in neighbouring Jharkhand, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Kandu had won from ward number two of Jhalda Municipality for the fourth time in last month’s civic polls and was a popular leader in the area.

Naihati’s TMC MLA Partha Bhowmick alleged that it was pre-planned murder.

“Anupam Dutta was a popular figure in the area and this was a pre-planned murder. I won’t immediately blame the BJP but this is true that he had defeated a big-shot of the saffron party in the area and earned their wrath,” he said.

Purulia’s Congress leader Nepal Mahato said that the murder of his party councillor Tapan Kandu was political, and that he would be visiting the area soon.

