5 Killed in Armed Clash Over Land Dispute in Pakistan’s Sukkur

An armed clash between two rival groups over a land dispute resulted in the deaths of five people in Sukkur city, a Pakistani media reported.
The incident, which unfolded due to a long-standing rivalry between the groups, escalated into a deadly exchange of gunfire, as confirmed by an official from the Bagarji police. The official stated that four individuals from one group were killed in the violence; three died at the scene, while one succumbed to injuries during treatment. Another person from the opposing group also lost his life in the confrontation.
The police further revealed that this was not the first time the land dispute had turned deadly, with three other lives claimed in previous incidents. The police are continuing their investigation, and the bodies of the deceased have been sent to the District Headquarters Hospital for examination.
In a separate land dispute incident, five people were killed and several others injured in Lower Orakzai Tehsil, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), after rival tribes clashed, a Pakistani media reported.
Earlier, in a disturbing act of domestic violence, a brother shot his sister in the Atari Road area of Hujrah Shah Muqeem, Punjab, after she failed her ninth-grade exam. The suspect fled the scene, and police have launched a search operation, with a case registered based on a complaint from the victim's mother.
In another shocking incident in Kabirwala, Punjab, a stepson allegedly killed his two stepbrothers following a matrimonial dispute. The suspect, Muneer Ahmed, reportedly shot one brother and stabbed the other to death.