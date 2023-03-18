5.0 Quake Hits New Zealand; Second In 48 Hours

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale rocked the Kermadic Islands region of New Zealand on Saturday.

This was informed by the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake occurred at 03:44:10 (UTC+05:30) and hit the Kermadic Islands on Saturday, at a depth of 10km.

The earthquake's epicentre was 30.415°S and 176.629°W, respectively. No casualty was reported.

Earlier on Thursday, a massive earthquake of magnitude 6.8 hit the Kermadec Islands region at 06:25:58 IST, the National Centre for Seismology had informed.

Last month, a series of deadly earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria in several locations, destroying buildings and roads with the death toll mounting to 50,000.